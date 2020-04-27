UK Brokers Battle Over Margin Calls In $3.7M Dispute

Law360, London (April 27, 2020, 6:45 PM BST) -- A U.K.-based broker is seeking a court order to prevent a rival from using money held in client accounts to offset $3.7 million it claims to be owed in outstanding funds, citing breaches of the chief market regulator’s handbook. IBP Markets Ltd. claims in recently public court documents that Marex Financial — which provides the company with clearing services and trading portal — plans to violate an agreement to cover margin calls on 27 accounts held by IBP customers and one house account. According to the April 2 High Court suit, IBP and Marex reached an agreement to set off $3.7...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS