Wilson Sonsini-Led Oric Pharmaceuticals Launches $75M IPO

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed oncology firm Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. set a price range on Monday for an estimated $75 million initial public offering steered by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and underwriters counsel Cooley LLP, making Oric the latest biotechnology company to help keep an otherwise dormant IPO market afloat. South San Francisco-based Oric told regulators it plans to offer 5 million shares priced between $14 and $16, raising $75 million at midpoint. The offering is expected to price sometime this week, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. Oric is developing small-molecule drugs for treatment-resistant cancers. The company said IPO proceeds will...

