Anapol Weiss Gets Largest Share Of $3.8M Fee In Sorin MDL

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 11:50 PM EDT) -- Anapol Weiss has received the largest chunk of $3.75 million out of 15 law firms for striking a settlement with the former Sorin Group USA ending claims that its heating-cooling device put heart surgery patients at risk of contracting bacterial infections. U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones III approved Monday the law firms’ March agreement for splitting common benefit work funds from the $225 million settlement, with Anapol Weiss garnering $1.72 million. Johnson Becker PLLC and Hayes Lorenzen Lawyers PLC received the next largest amounts, $775,000 and $250,000, respectively, and the 12 remaining firms including Chaffin Luhana LLP, McGowan Hood &...

