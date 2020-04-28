What New Va. Anti-Bias Law Means For LGBTQ Workers

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- On April 11, Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law the Virginia Values Act, a statute that significantly broadens the scope of prohibited employment discrimination in Virginia. It expands the Virginia Human Rights Act, making Virginia the first Southern state to enact comprehensive anti-discrimination protections for the LGBTQ community. The law also expands employer coverage, extends the private right of action, and removes a cap on back pay damages. It comes as part of a push from Democrats to pass progressive legislation in the 2020 session after taking control of the state’s Senate and House of Delegates this past November. The Values...

