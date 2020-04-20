Rent The Runway Inks Deal To End $3M Antitrust Lawsuit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Dominant clothing rental service Rent the Runway has brokered an agreement to end a $3 million antitrust lawsuit from burgeoning rival FashionPass after a California federal judge found the case had legs. The parties informed the court that they've resolved the lawsuit, which accuses Rent the Runway of embarking on an illegal campaign to stifle competitors' supply, but offered no details on the agreement in a brief filing on Monday. Rent the Runway has resolved a $3 million antitrust lawsuit from burgeoning rival FashionPass a year into litigation. (Ajay Suresh | Wikimedia) "RTR and FashionPass have agreed to fully and completely resolve...

