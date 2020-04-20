Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Breathes New Life Into Offshore Rig Worker's OT Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday revived a former Helix Energy Solutions offshore oil rig employee's suit alleging that he was shortchanged on pay, saying workers can't be exempt from overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act if they are paid a set daily rate rather than weekly.

A three-judge panel overturned a December 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt awarding Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. summary judgment over claims made by former employee Michael Hewitt alleging that he was illegally denied overtime under the FLSA after being misclassified as overtime-exempt.

The decision revolves around the U.S. Department of...

