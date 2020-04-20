Shareholder Can't Stop Calif. 'Woman Quota' Board Law

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a lawsuit Monday that challenged the constitutionality of a new California law requiring public companies headquartered in the state to have a minimum number of female board members, saying the injury claimed by the OSI Systems shareholder who brought the suit is "purely hypothetical." U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez said Creighton Meland Jr., a shareholder of systems designer and manufacturer OSI Systems Inc., "has ignored and/or distorted the plain language" of California's S.B. 826 statute. "SB 826 places a requirement and a possible penalty on publicly held corporations, but plaintiff is not a publicly held...

