Surveying Co. Tells Justices To Toss Oil Survey Data Row

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An oil exploration company has warned the U.S. Supreme Court that its Canadian competitor posed a hypothetical question that would waste the court's time and resources in a dispute over the alleged infringement of copyrighted seismic data. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. asked the high court in a brief on Monday not to dive in to questions raised by Calgary-based Geophysical Service Inc about whether U.S. copyright's law first-sale doctrine applies to copies lawfully made abroad. TGS wants the court to let stand the Fifth Circuit's September decision that Geophysical gave Canadian regulators an implied license to distribute its report when it submitted the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS