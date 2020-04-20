Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Canadians' Gas Tank Patent Row Belongs In Va., Judge Rules

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh federal judge moved three Canadians' patent dispute over a system for connecting and bundling gas cylinders to the Eastern District of Virginia, ruling that federal law gives that court personal jurisdiction over any patent cases where a defendant has no connections to the United States other than the patent.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville said he lacked jurisdiction over defendant Steve Campbell, and Title 35, Section 293 of the United States Code says that foreign citizens whose only contact with the U.S. is registering a patent are subject to the jurisdiction of the Eastern District of Virginia, where...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!