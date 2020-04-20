Canadians' Gas Tank Patent Row Belongs In Va., Judge Rules

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh federal judge moved three Canadians' patent dispute over a system for connecting and bundling gas cylinders to the Eastern District of Virginia, ruling that federal law gives that court personal jurisdiction over any patent cases where a defendant has no connections to the United States other than the patent. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville said he lacked jurisdiction over defendant Steve Campbell, and Title 35, Section 293 of the United States Code says that foreign citizens whose only contact with the U.S. is registering a patent are subject to the jurisdiction of the Eastern District of Virginia, where...

