Texas Recycler Accused of Running Illegal Landfill

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Dallas woman on Monday accused Texas-based Blue Star Recycling of profiting off of an illegal landfill known as Shingle Mountain and dumping hazardous solid waste into a nearby stormwater drain and creek. Marsha Jackson wants a Texas federal court to order Blue Star Recycling LLC and CCR Equity Holdings One LLC to remove all solid waste from their landfill in southern Dallas that is home to Shingle Mountain, a 100-foot-tall pile of 198,000 cubic yards of unprocessed asphalt shingle and roofing material. She also requested an injunction to prohibit the companies from further violating the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery...

