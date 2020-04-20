Blockchain Group Urges 'Narrow' Ruling In SEC's Kik Action

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Trade group the Blockchain Association asked a New York federal judge to ignore a recent decision concerning the application of securities laws to digital assets as he considers the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Kik Interactive Inc. The association submitted its brief on Friday in support of the cryptocurrency company in a civil action accusing Kik of conducting an unregistered securities offering of its Kin digital tokens. In the brief, the not-for-profit association told U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein that it wouldn't be in the interest of justice for him to "adopt the novel theory" from a recent...

