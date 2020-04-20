LA Pot Regulator Accused Of Botching Minority Biz Licensing

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The city of Los Angeles' Department of Cannabis Regulation was slapped with a lawsuit in state court over claims it botched the rollout of its social equity license applications, with a group of rejected minority applicants asking for a do-over. Calling itself the Social Equity Owners and Workers Association Inc., the group sued the department, its executive director and the city of Los Angeles on Thursday, a few weeks after an audit of the licensing application process showed that several applicants were able to start working on theirs before the system officially opened to the public. The group is suing alongside...

