Florida Attorney Charged With Human Trafficking Of A Minor

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A well-known criminal defense attorney in Florida has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor and exchanging legal representation for sex with victims as young as 15 years old. John Gillespie, 71, who is accused of operating a prostitution ring out of his residence in Melbourne, Florida, was arrested Saturday after an investigation by the state Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, a multiagency task force, state authorities announced Monday. The attorney — whose website says he specializes in criminal defense, bankruptcy, divorce and family law, personal injury and estate law legal services — was arrested after allegedly traveling from...

