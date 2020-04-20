Reps. Seek Probe Of AG Barr's Remarks On Watchdog's Firing

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., on Monday urged Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate comments made by Attorney General William Barr this month that they say "blatantly mischaracterized" the firing of the inspector who handled the whistleblower complaint that led to an impeachment inquiry. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff and Judiciary Committee Chairman Nadler sent a letter to Horowitz and the U.S. Department of Justice's Acting Director of the Office of Professional Responsibility Jeffrey Ragsdale asserting that Barr made misleading remarks in a Fox News interview on April 9 that seemed to justify President Donald Trump's retaliatory decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS