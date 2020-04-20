Murray Energy Ch. 11 Plan Now Has Sufficient Information

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt coal producer Murray Energy Corp. on Monday answered objections that its proposed Chapter 11 plan disclosures offered inadequate information, telling an Ohio bankruptcy judge it has provided sufficient data on a plan that will be able to pass legal muster. In an omnibus answer to multiple objections filed to its plan disclosures, Murray said the disclosure has "clear, accurate, fair and voluminous information" on the proposed plan and is more than adequate to be sent to the company's creditors for a vote. "No objecting party asserts a colorable argument that the plan is 'patently unconfirmable,'" it said. Murray Energy filed for bankruptcy protection in late...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS