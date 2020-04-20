Doc Can't Testify As Expert In Tenn. Patient Death Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Monday that a doctor who received a medical license exemption while serving a fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville can’t testify as a medical expert in a patient death suit because he wasn’t licensed in Tennessee or a bordering state. In a unanimous ruling, the state’s highest court determined that Dr. Jason A. Rytlewski didn’t comply with a state statute that requires medical experts to be licensed in Tennessee or a contiguous state within one year before the date of the alleged negligence. The suit filed by Vickie S. Young alleges Dr. Thomas J. Killian and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS