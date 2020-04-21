PTAB To Review Tech Patent Google Allegedly Infringed

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed Monday to institute Google LLC's petition for inter partes review of a Hammond Development International Inc. patent covering a communications system, rejecting Hammond's argument that the board should use its discretion to deny the petition. The board shot down Hammond's argument that one of the prior art references Google asserted was similar enough to one the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office "considered substantively" during the patent's prosecution, and so determined the Becton Dickinson factors do not weigh in favor of the board exercising its discretion. "We are not persuaded that the petition includes the same...

