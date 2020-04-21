Digital Security Biz Raises $93.5M To Expand Platform

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- ForgeRock said Tuesday it raised $93.5 million from backers to further research and development and marketing for its digital security technology. Including the latest funds, California-based ForgeRock said it has raised $230 million to date for its digital identity and authentication technology. The company markets a platform for identity authentication, access management and privacy as well as protection for connected devices. More than 1,100 organizations use its ForgeRock Identity Platform, including the BBC, the city of Richmond, Finland's Ministry of Justice and Autozone, according to the company's website. "ForgeRock is the only [artificial intelligence]-driven platform that empowers organizations to create amazing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS