Quantlab Founder Asks Chancery To Stop Texas Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the winning side in a Delaware Chancery Court battle for control of high-speed trading company Quantlab Financial LLC urged the court on Tuesday to follow up by stopping a suit in Texas, arguing that the losing side launched the "harassing" fraud and damages Texas suit that ignores Delaware’s findings. John L. Reed of DLA Piper told Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III that Bruce P. Eames and Andrey Omeltchenko, limited partners in a Quantlab’s managing partnership, were trying to “wear down” majority partner Wilbur "Ed" Bosarge Jr. after losing a Chancery Court suit against the entities Bosarge controls....

