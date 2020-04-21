Judges Union Says Trump Packed Fed Panel With Labor Foes

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration flouted the U.S. Constitution when it bypassed the Senate and stuffed a federal labor relations agency with "anti-labor" attorneys, the union that represents administrative law judges said in a new lawsuit in D.C. federal court. In appointing 10 members to the obscure — but powerful — Federal Services Impasses Panel of the Federal Labor Relations Authority without Senate confirmation, the Trump administration violated the appointments clause of the Constitution, the Association of Administrative Law Judges said in a lawsuit filed Monday. "Every one of the panel's current members was appointed without the Senate's advice and consent," the lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS