High Court Urged To Undo EPA Refusal To Edit Biofuel Policy

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's refusal to mandate that fuel blenders comply with Renewable Fuel Standard program obligations was a blatant misreading of the law and must be overturned, refining giant Valero Energy Corp. and a trade group told the nation's high court.

In a reply brief Monday urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review the D.C. Circuit's August ruling, Valero says the decision "ignores crucial statutory text and twists other provisions to accommodate EPA's preferred outcome." The D.C. Circuit backed the EPA's decision not to shift the "point of obligation" determination to require fuel blenders comply with the Renewable Fuel...

