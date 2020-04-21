Edwards Lifesciences Can Appeal Heart Device Patent Ruling

Law360, London (April 21, 2020, 8:59 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Tuesday that Edwards Lifesciences could appeal a ruling finding that it infringed two patents for a heart surgery device owned by an Abbott Laboratories subsidiary and blocking it from putting its own product on the market. High Court Judge Colin Birss agreed to let the biotech company challenge his March ruling that found Abbott unit Evalve Inc.'s patents were valid and granted an injunction barring Edwards from selling its own device, which is also used to perform minimally invasive mitral valve repairs by inserting a clip through a catheter. During trial, Edwards argued that in some cases,...

