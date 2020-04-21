Enviros Fight FERC Clean Energy Subsidy Order At DC Circ.

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups are challenging a controversial order by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission restricting the presence of state electricity programs in wholesale electricity auctions run by the biggest regional grid operator in the country. The Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club and other advocates on Monday accused FERC of infringing on the power of states to write their own energy rules and offering a "de facto bailout" of fossil fuel energy sources like gas and coal. The groups filed their challenge in the D.C. Circuit a few days after FERC largely rejected requests to reconsider its order in December that state-subsidized...

