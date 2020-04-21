Alaska Natives Say Neiman Marcus Ripped Off Coat Design

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- An Alaska Native organization urged a federal judge Monday to stop Neiman Marcus Group Inc. from selling a patterned coat, saying the garment infringes a copyright from an artist who was drawing on a centuries-old design tradition. Alaska nonprofit Sealaska Heritage Institute Inc. alleged in its complaint that Neiman Marcus and related companies have sold in stores and online a “Ravenstail Knitted Coat” that infringes the copyright in a work by the late artist Clarissa Rizal called “Discovering the Angles of an Electrified Heart.” Clarissa Rizal's copyrighted Ravenstail design, top, and Neiman Marcus' coat, bottom. (Top photo courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute,...

