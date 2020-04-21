Electricity Co. Says Guatemala Stalling In $35M Award Fight

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Teco Energy subsidiary has urged the D.C. Circuit not to pause enforcement of an approximately $35 million arbitral award against Guatemala following a dispute over electricity tariffs, saying there's no merit to Guatemala's claim that the award is unenforceable due to a related ongoing arbitration. Earlier this month, Guatemala had urged the D.C. Circuit to pause U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss' ruling enforcing the award while it mounts an appeal, arguing that the case raises a "serious issue" that has yet to be heard by any federal appeals court. Teco Guatemala is looking to enforce the award even as it pursues...

