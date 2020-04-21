FCA Wins Asset Freeze On 'Adviser' Accused Of Obstruction

Law360, London (April 21, 2020, 6:46 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday froze the assets of a self-described teacher accused of giving unauthorized trading advice after the Financial Conduct Authority warned that the businessman was obstructing its investigation into his customers' "substantial" losses. The freezing order issued Tuesday by High Court Judge Anthony Mann bars Mohammad Fuaadh Haja Maideen Maricar from using up to £600,000 ($739,000) in personal assets except for a small allowance for living expenses. A lawyer for the FCA said Maricar, the director of a self-described academy for stock traders, asked his customers not to help the city enforcer, which is investigating alleged breaches of...

