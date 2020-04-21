Exelon Thins Out Bias Suit Over Plant Access Threat

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Exelon Generation Corp. must face about half of an employee's disability bias suit alleging the energy company unlawfully threatened to permanently revoke her access to one of its Illinois plants if she kept requesting medical leave to see her therapist, a federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said Exelon employee Betty Summerland pled enough in her disability bias suit to advance interference and retaliation claims under both the American with Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act. But Summerland hasn’t exhausted available administrative remedies for her Title VII claims, and she can’t advance due process or...

