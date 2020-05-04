Withers Adds International Arbitration Atty From CMS

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Withers LLP said it is continuing to expand its international arbitration group with the recent addition of a U.S.-qualified attorney as a partner in its Hong Kong practice. Arbitration specialist Sherlin Tung, who has worked for the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration in both Hong Kong and New York, has more than a decade of experience and has advised clients in Asia, the Americas and Europe on cross-border disputes, Withers said in a late April announcement. She was previously with the law firm CMS. Tung said in a statement that she looks forward to working with colleagues and...

