Diversity Concerns Push Fed. Circ. To Hold Google Oral Args

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit will reinstate oral arguments in Google's patent appeal that had been canceled due to COVID-19, taking to heart Perkins Coie LLP's claims that nixing the arguments would hinder the firm's efforts to "provide opportunities to promising junior and diverse lawyers." In a nonprecedential order Monday, the appeals court said it would restore oral arguments in Google's appeal of a rejected patent application "to the extent that argument will be heard telephonically." The arguments will now be held over the phone on May 11. The Federal Circuit, which has been canceling the majority of scheduled oral arguments due to...

