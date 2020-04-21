$4M Refund Goes To Bank’s Bankruptcy Estate, 10th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A defunct bank’s bankruptcy estate has told the Tenth Circuit it should receive a $4.1 million tax refund because the U.S. Supreme Court recently overruled federal common law previously entitling the refund to the FDIC, the bank’s receiver. In a brief filed Monday, United Western Bancorp Inc.’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee, Simon Rodriguez, said the Tenth Circuit should reverse its previous finding in favor of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Under Colorado state law, a contract between the two parties says the parent company should receive the refund, Rodriguez said. State contract law allows the FDIC, as receiver for the subsidiary, to...

