DC Circ. Says EPA's Science Adviser Policy Unlawful

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unlawfully blocked grant recipients from serving on its federal advisory committees, the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday in a precedential opinion reversing a lower court’s decision. The three-judge panel unanimously struck down a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a coalition of scientific advocacy groups, including Physicians for Social Responsibility. The panel held that an EPA directive barring members of its scientific advisory committees from receiving grants while serving in their roles is not only subject to judicial review, but bypassed the proper protocol for implementing such a measure. The decision reverses U.S. District Judge...

