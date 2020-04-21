Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Says EPA's Science Adviser Policy Unlawful

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unlawfully blocked grant recipients from serving on its federal advisory committees, the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday in a precedential opinion reversing a lower court’s decision. 

The three-judge panel unanimously struck down a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a coalition of scientific advocacy groups, including Physicians for Social Responsibility. The panel held that an EPA directive barring members of its scientific advisory committees from receiving grants while serving in their roles is not only subject to judicial review, but bypassed the proper protocol for implementing such a measure.

The decision reverses U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!