4th Circ. Sinks Best Buy Worker's Suit Over Racist Joke

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a black Best Buy employee’s suit accusing the retailer of violating federal anti-bias law by choosing not to fire a white worker who made a racist joke, saying the company quickly nipped the misbehavior in the bud with a less severe penalty. A three-judge panel upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte dismissing a suit brought by Erika Bazemore, an African American employee, alleging the retail giant essentially condoned a hostile work environment when it chose not to fire Anne Creel, a white worker who hurled a racist and sexist joke aimed...

