Zohar, Tilton Urged To Cooperate On New Manager Picks

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge urged the Zohar Funds and their founder, Lynn Tilton, to work together to come up with a candidate to take over as manager of one of Zohar's portfolio companies Tuesday after the court wouldn't allow Tilton to rescind her resignation from that position and declared it vacant. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said she would grant the request of Zohar confirming that Tilton's letter of resignation from her role as manager of a handful of the portfolio companies was valid and that her attempt to rescind it was void. "I will...

