King & Spalding Denied Destruction Of Fee Docs In FOIA Case

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday refused to grant a request from King & Spalding LLP to "turn back the clock" and destroy court records that included the firm's billing rates and other fee data. Partially denying a recent motion from the BigLaw firm in a Freedom of Information Act case with the federal government, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta also said he would not order officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to destroy or return copies of the documents they were served. King & Spalding "asks the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS