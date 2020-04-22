Justices Urged To End 'Extreme, Excessive' Fed. Circ. 1-Liners

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is once again being asked to rein in the use of one-line affirmances at the Federal Circuit, this time by a company in the middle of a claim construction appeal in which questions of jurisdiction popped up during oral arguments. Like many companies before it, Kaneka Corp. told the justices that patent law is disproportionately affected by the so-called Rule 36 orders, which affirm decisions without providing an additional opinion. In particular, the petition docketed Monday said there is an “excessive” use of the rule in claim construction appeals, leaving “uncertain and conflicting” rulings that make it...

