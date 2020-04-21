Tilton Calls Dura Creditors' Bid For Ch. 11 Suit 'Waste Of Time'

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Distressed-debt mogul Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Partners has asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to reject a request by the unsecured creditors of Dura Automotive Systems' Chapter 11 for standing to sue her, calling the motion a "waste of time and resources." In a motion filed Monday, Patriarch called the motion's claims that Tilton is responsible for the creditors' losses in the Chapter 11 "factually incorrect," and argued the standing motion is procedurally barred and will be likely be rendered moot by Dura's transfer of the committee's causes of action in its bankruptcy sale. "In sum, the standing motion has already caused, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS