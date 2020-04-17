New York Accuses Mallinckrodt Of Opioid Insurance Fraud

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The state of New York on Tuesday said that insurance fraud charges have been filed against Mallinckrodt accusing the U.K. company of misrepresenting the risks of opioids, which resulted in medically unnecessary prescriptions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that these are the first charges filed in the state finance department's investigation into the opioid crisis. According to the department, Mallinckrodt was the most prolific maker of opioids in the New York market, manufacturing about 39% of the pills that flooded the state from 2006 to 2019. And from 2009 to 2019, Mallinckrodt supplied commercial health insurance policy holders in...

