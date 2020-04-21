1st Circ. Says Army Vet Was Fired For Outburst, Not PTSD

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Army veteran failed to convince the First Circuit on Tuesday that Wayfair Maine LLC violated federal anti-discrimination law by firing her because she has post-traumatic stress disorder, saying the e-commerce company lawfully terminated her for throwing objects and cursing at colleagues who allegedly triggered flashbacks. The panel said a lower court properly granted summary judgment to Boston-based Wayfair, finding that even if Kirstie Trahan made the initial case that her firing was discriminatory, she couldn't overcome the fact that the company was following its code of conduct by terminating her for lashing out at colleagues, throwing her headset and...

