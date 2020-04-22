Corrections Dept. Wants $2.4M From Feds For Water Pollution

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Department of Corrections is seeking $2.45 million from the federal government for having to temporarily close its food manufacturing facility in Airway Heights, Washington, as a result of water contamination caused by the Air Force. The Corrections Department alleged in a complaint filed in Washington federal court Tuesday that the U.S. Air Force used firefighting foam containing toxic substances at the Fairchild Air Force Base that polluted the groundwater at the food facility about two miles away. The federal government should have known that the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contained in the firefighting foam used at...

