Facebook Tells Fed. Circ. That High Court Case Undoes Loss

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Facebook told the Federal Circuit on Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling barring time-bar appeals in Patent Trial and Appeal Board cases means a panel ruling last month throwing out several PTAB decisions cannot stand. Facebook said in a notice of supplemental authority that the Supreme Court's opinion in Thryv v. Click-To-Call means the Federal Circuit had no authority to block patent challengers from joining themselves as a party to existing inter partes reviews that would otherwise be time-barred, as it ruled in March. “Thryv supports Facebook’s argument that the panel lacked jurisdiction to review the PTO’s decisions to...

