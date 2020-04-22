Nerve Repair Co. Axogen Beats Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed a stock-drop suit from a proposed class of investors alleging Axogen Inc., a maker of nerve repair products, lied about its success and business practices, ruling the amended complaint was inadequately pled while leaving the door open for it to be amended again. U.S. District Judge Tom Barber spent a good portion of his 47-page order on Tuesday explaining why he found statements made by Axogen in offering materials, earnings calls and presentations were not false or misleading but all protected forward-looking statements. One of the challenged statements was about Axogen's alleged estimation of its ability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS