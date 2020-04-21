Calif. Agency Seeks $2B Fine, PG&E Bankruptcy Plan Tweaks

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- California’s utility regulator is seeking to force PG&E Corp. to make changes to its plans to emerge from Chapter 11 in addition to proposing a record-setting penalty of nearly $2 billion for PG&E’s role in contributing to deadly wildfires in recent years in the Golden State. The California Public Utility Commission said Monday in a news release that it wants PG&E’s reorganization plan to include changes to the company’s governance structure, improved oversight, and better mechanisms for responding to local customers' needs. “These new oversight tools and changes to PG&E’s board of directors and management are designed to ensure PG&E will...

