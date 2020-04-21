Int'l Antitrust Enforcers Take Potential Conflicts Seriously

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Antitrust enforcers probing price-fixing that may cross international borders take "seriously" the possibility that their overlapping information demands can impose an incredible burden on investigation targets, although there are limits to how accommodating investigators can be, a senior European antitrust official said in comments made public Tuesday. Speaking on a podcast in lieu of this year's spring meeting of the American Bar Association's antitrust law section, Marisa Tierno Centella, deputy cartels chief for the European Commission, said enforcers take advantage of the chance to talk directly with one another about specific cases, sometimes in one-on-one talks between agencies and sometimes in multilateral...

