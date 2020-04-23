3 Hunton Enviro Lawyers Move To McGuireWoods

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A trio of veteran energy and environmental lawyers have jumped ship from Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP to join the Washington, D.C., operations of McGuireWoods LLP, where they plan on expanding the scope of their work beyond their bread-and-butter energy clients. Makram Jaber, Allison Wood and Aaron Flynn joined McGuireWoods earlier this month after working for decades at their previous firm, where they represented a number of oil and gas clients and utilities affected by the ever-evolving environmental regulatory landscape. They've been involved in landmark U.S. Supreme Court cases including 2014's Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA. Climate change is an issue...

