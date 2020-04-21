9th Circ. Judge Doubts EPA's 'Magic' Dicamba Buffer

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open Tuesday to vacating an EPA decision allowing Monsanto’s herbicide dicamba to be used on cotton and soybean crops, saying he doesn't understand why the EPA's 57-foot buffer is a "magic number" for mitigation, when landowners report seeing damage a quarter-mile from sprayed crops. During a hearing held via video conference, U.S. Circuit Judge William A. Fletcher told attorneys for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the agency’s 57-foot dicamba application buffer does not address where the herbicide actually ends up. “I have trouble understanding why 57 feet is a magic number,” Judge Fletcher said. “How...

