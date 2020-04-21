Arrest Of Ex-Wash. State Senator Ordered In Crypto Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge issued bench warrants Tuesday for the arrest of an ex-Washington state senator and the co-creator of a purported cryptocurrency after they failed to appear for a hearing, saying incarceration will be effective in making the pair follow his orders. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman held a hearing Monday on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s emergency motion for an order to show cause why the two men and a third defendant should not be held in contempt, but none of them appeared despite the proceeding taking place by video conference and telephone. The SEC sought the order to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS