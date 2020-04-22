FCC Order Means Lifeline Carriers Go Unpaid, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission stepped out of line when it pulled a “regulatory about-face” that blocked internet service providers from seeking reimbursement for subsidized services they’re required to provide, the D.C. Circuit has been told. The National Lifeline Association asked the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to toss the agency order, which upended a previous policy that made it much easier for carriers to be reimbursed for internet and phone services provided to customers whose status is in limbo. By issuing the non-reimbursement order, the group says, the agency “turned its back on past guidance and practice under the Snapshot Rule” and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS