Farm Lender Wins £14M Insurance Fraud Row With Markel

Law360, London (April 22, 2020, 4:28 PM BST) -- A judge has found in favor of a British farmers' lender trying to recoup £14 million ($17 million) from Markel in connection with overvalued properties, ruling that the insurer did not have a sound basis for avoiding policies with a surveyor at the heart of the dispute. Philip Mark Pelling QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court in London, ruled that an investigator for Markel (UK) Ltd. did not keep an open mind during a probe into why the surveyor failed to disclose its ties to risky lenders. The farming lender, UK Acorn Finance, wants the insurer to pick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS