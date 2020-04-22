Chancery Rejects $40M Fresenius Fee Shift In Akorn Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Saying he saw strong advocacy but no bad faith litigation, a Delaware vice chancellor declined Wednesday to saddle Akorn Inc. with more than $40 million in legal fees run up by Fresenius Kabi AG during a landmark battle over their scuttled $4.3 billion merger. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster announced the decision at the end of a wider hearing on more than $100 million in damages sought by Fresenius after a finding in 2018 that specialty drug developer Akorn's regulatory compliance troubles and misrepresentations justified Fresenius’ termination of the tie-up. “I have presided over this case, I did preside over the...

