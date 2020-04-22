Ugg Maker Says Steve Madden Ripped Off 'Fluff Yeah' Design

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The maker of Ugg boots has accused Steven Madden Ltd. of copying the protected stylings of a distinctive fuzzy shoe dubbed the “Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide” and asked a California federal court to block the sale of the alleged imposter footwear. Deckers Outdoor Corp. said in a complaint Tuesday that Steve Madden started to make and sell fuzzy slip-on sandals with elastic backing that bear a remarkable resemblance to the Fluff Yeah slide, which Deckers says has taken on its own distinctive cultural significance. Steve Madden’s competing shoe adds confusion to the market and undercuts Deckers’ considerable efforts to promote the...

